Conotton Valley, Martins Ferry And Oak Glen Win OVAC Softball Championships

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades. 7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again. Prevention officials say […]

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV ・ 22 DAYS AGO