Martins Ferry, OH

Conotton Valley, Martins Ferry And Oak Glen Win OVAC Softball Championships

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23U5JJ_0fOmTc3H00

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen and Martins Ferry both won OVAC softball championships Friday.

Martins Ferry defeated Shenandoah 11-2 for the 3A championship.

Oak Glen held off Weir 3-2 to claim the 4A title.

While in class A Conotton Valley defeated Beallsville 10-0.

WDTV

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

