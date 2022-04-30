Conotton Valley, Martins Ferry And Oak Glen Win OVAC Softball Championships
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Oak Glen and Martins Ferry both won OVAC softball championships Friday.
Martins Ferry defeated Shenandoah 11-2 for the 3A championship.
Oak Glen held off Weir 3-2 to claim the 4A title.
While in class A Conotton Valley defeated Beallsville 10-0.
