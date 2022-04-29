Kelsch returns to the sidelines, taking over Pendleton girls’ team

Patrick Kelsch will return to the sidelines next season, recently accepting the head coaching job for the Pendleton County girls’ basketball team.

Talking about basketball on his “Stay Hot” podcast gave Patrick Kelsch the itch.

He felt the need to scratch it.

The former Robertson County boys’ basketball coach is back in the head coaching seat, recently accepting a position to become the next head coach of the Pendleton County girls’ basketball program.

“I honestly didn’t know if I’d coach again, didn’t know if I wanted to, but the more I talked basketball I still felt like I had that itch and felt like I needed to scratch it,” Kelsch said.

The Augusta alum and former Bracken County girls coach, Robertson County girls and then Black Devils boys coach will be returning to the sideline after a one-year hiatus due to health concerns. Those concerns have been minimized and Kelsch feels comfortable enough to return to the sidelines.

“Thanks to my family doctor and cardiologist, they’ve really helped me. Going repeatedly and getting their blessing to be back on the sidelines. We figured things out with my medication and basically having their blessing,” Kelsch said.

He’ll now take over a Pendleton County girls team with some promise, no senior on the roster from last season’s 17-15 campaign led by Jenna O’Hara that included the program’s first trip to the regional tournament since 2013. O’Hara resigned at season’s end after three seasons at the helm, creating the opening. Kelsch has won five district titles in his coaching tenure and feels that number can grow to six next year.

“I feel like we have a roster returning capable of winning the district tournament. They went to region last year. If you win the district, once that comes you win region games. I like the experience and talent with what’s returning. We’ll have our work cut out, Nicholas is always tough, Harrison has been good. But I definitely think with what we have returning we should be in the conversation,” Kelsch said.

After coaching boys the prior four seasons, Kelsch returns to the girls side and feels more comfortable in the girls game after coaching both.

“I’ve always enjoyed coaching girls. I felt like I was used to the girls game and having it figured out with tempo and pace. With the boys game you have to make those adjustments on the fly and I didn’t feel like I made the transition as well as I could have. I had some great players at Robertson and great players make great coaches,” Kelsch said.

Outside of his coaching role, Kelsch will be the Director of the Alternative program within the school system. He’ll meet and greet with the team on Sunday and is excited to get started.

“Growing up in Augusta in the 90’s, Pendleton County was in our district and had some really good girls teams during that stretch of time. It’s a rich tradition and a successful program. The Pendleton County administration really worked with me to find something for me I’d be happy with and feel like I’ll be able to make a difference in the kids lives and I feel like I still have a little left to give on the sidelines,” Kelsch said. “I’m grateful for Robertson County and their support, they’ve all been great to me in my time there.”

On top of the five district titles, Kelsch has 242 career wins as a coach, four 10th Region All “A” titles and has made 11 regional tournament appearances.