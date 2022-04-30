ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Deadline nears for council to propose amendments to $792M Frederick County budget plan

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

The Frederick County Council on Friday concluded three consecutive days of meeting with department directors to discuss the proposed $792 million county budget for the next fiscal year. Council members have until next week to propose changes.

Council members met with officials from more than 20 departments between Wednesday and Friday to ask questions about each department’s budget, and to hear about current projects and pressing needs.

The Frederick County Board of Education’s $365 million allocation represents the largest percentage of the proposed budget from County Executive Jan Gardner, D.

The council has voted to approve Gardner’s proposed allotment for the Board of Education each of the previous seven years, dating to when the county switched to a charter form of government in 2014, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.

Funding for the Board of Education is the only budget item from Gardner’s proposal the council can vote to either increase or decrease. The council can decrease funding for other departments.

It did not appear Friday that a majority of council members would vote to increase funding for the Board of Education above what Gardner proposed, Keegan-Ayer said.

The proposed investment for next year is $35 million more than what the council approved for the Board of Education in this year’s budget, a steeper increase than in previous years.

The investment would largely be used to increase teacher and staff salaries, Interim Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Markoe and other FCPS officials said to the council.

FCPS teacher pay is among the lowest in the state, despite being in one of the state’s wealthiest counties. The starting salary for an FCPS teacher is less than $50,000, officials said Friday.

“We have heard from our employees that they really want competitive compensation in Frederick County, and we’re going to make that our top priority this year,” Markoe said. “This budget goes a long way in getting us there.”

Two of the part-time council’s seven members work as school teachers. Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, is an elementary school music teacher, and Councilman Jerry Donald, D, is a high school history teacher.

Fitzwater said the county’s investment in education would be vital for FCPS’ efforts to recruit and retain teachers, but it would also help alleviate shortages of substitute teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, teaching assistants and custodians.

“It is about the salary, but it is about so much more than that,” Fitzwater said.

Council members have until May 6 to submit amendments to Gardner’s proposed budget. All amendments will be published on the county’s website, FrederickCountyMD.gov, before the council meets May 10 to consider them.

If the council votes on May 10 to approve an amendment that deletes a budget item, decreases a budget item by more than 50% or decreases the total budget by more than 1%, then the council will hold a public hearing on May 17 on the amended budget, Keegan-Ayer said.

The council, however, has not voted to adopt such an amendment in the seven years of the county’s charter government, she said.

If that trend continues, the council will vote to approve the budget May 17. If it does not, the council’s vote to approve the budget would be May 24.

The council’s work on the budget will continue next week, too.

There will be a public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. for people to provide input on the constant-yield tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The constant yield represents the real property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year, according to county documents. If tax revenue is expected to rise because of higher property assessments, then the tax rate would drop to reach the constant yield.

The county’s proposed real property tax rate for next year of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value is the same as this year’s rate.

The County Council is accepting public comment during its meeting on Tuesday at Winchester Hall or over the phone by calling 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 8365.

Comments / 0

Related
The Frederick News-Post

Speakers call for Frederick County to maintain current property tax rate

Some Frederick County residents on Tuesday called on the County Council to maintain the current property tax rate. The county’s proposed real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — has remained the same since 2014. That’s when the last Board of County Commissioners voted for the rate before the shift to a charter form of government, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick residents hear about options for new west side library

Residents of the west side of Frederick on Monday renewed their calls for a library branch in their community, especially for children. They shared their thoughts with Frederick County officials during a town hall meeting about the county’s plans to build a branch in that part of the city. Residents emphasized that they want the branch to be within walking distance of schools and homes, so children can easily access it.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Transportation Officials Mark the One-Year Countdown to Federal REAL ID Deadline

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary James F. Ports will join MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer and BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director Ricky Smith to announce the latest REAL ID compliance numbers for Maryland and new services available to residents, and to begin the one-year countdown to the federal REAL ID deadline. As of May […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
263
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy