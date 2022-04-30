Deadline nears for council to propose amendments to $792M Frederick County budget plan

The Frederick County Council on Friday concluded three consecutive days of meeting with department directors to discuss the proposed $792 million county budget for the next fiscal year. Council members have until next week to propose changes.

Council members met with officials from more than 20 departments between Wednesday and Friday to ask questions about each department’s budget, and to hear about current projects and pressing needs.

The Frederick County Board of Education’s $365 million allocation represents the largest percentage of the proposed budget from County Executive Jan Gardner, D.

The council has voted to approve Gardner’s proposed allotment for the Board of Education each of the previous seven years, dating to when the county switched to a charter form of government in 2014, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.

Funding for the Board of Education is the only budget item from Gardner’s proposal the council can vote to either increase or decrease. The council can decrease funding for other departments.

It did not appear Friday that a majority of council members would vote to increase funding for the Board of Education above what Gardner proposed, Keegan-Ayer said.

The proposed investment for next year is $35 million more than what the council approved for the Board of Education in this year’s budget, a steeper increase than in previous years.

The investment would largely be used to increase teacher and staff salaries, Interim Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Markoe and other FCPS officials said to the council.

FCPS teacher pay is among the lowest in the state, despite being in one of the state’s wealthiest counties. The starting salary for an FCPS teacher is less than $50,000, officials said Friday.

“We have heard from our employees that they really want competitive compensation in Frederick County, and we’re going to make that our top priority this year,” Markoe said. “This budget goes a long way in getting us there.”

Two of the part-time council’s seven members work as school teachers. Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, is an elementary school music teacher, and Councilman Jerry Donald, D, is a high school history teacher.

Fitzwater said the county’s investment in education would be vital for FCPS’ efforts to recruit and retain teachers, but it would also help alleviate shortages of substitute teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, teaching assistants and custodians.

“It is about the salary, but it is about so much more than that,” Fitzwater said.

Council members have until May 6 to submit amendments to Gardner’s proposed budget. All amendments will be published on the county’s website, FrederickCountyMD.gov, before the council meets May 10 to consider them.

If the council votes on May 10 to approve an amendment that deletes a budget item, decreases a budget item by more than 50% or decreases the total budget by more than 1%, then the council will hold a public hearing on May 17 on the amended budget, Keegan-Ayer said.

The council, however, has not voted to adopt such an amendment in the seven years of the county’s charter government, she said.

If that trend continues, the council will vote to approve the budget May 17. If it does not, the council’s vote to approve the budget would be May 24.

The council’s work on the budget will continue next week, too.

There will be a public hearing Tuesday at 7 p.m. for people to provide input on the constant-yield tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The constant yield represents the real property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year, according to county documents. If tax revenue is expected to rise because of higher property assessments, then the tax rate would drop to reach the constant yield.

The county’s proposed real property tax rate for next year of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value is the same as this year’s rate.

The County Council is accepting public comment during its meeting on Tuesday at Winchester Hall or over the phone by calling 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 8365.