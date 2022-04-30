ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL draft: Raiders select Tigers' Dylan Parham in third round

By Frank Bonner II
 4 days ago

Dylan Parham is trading in his blue and gray for black and silver after the Las Vegas Raiders took the Memphis Tigers offensive lineman in the third round as the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Parham joins the Raiders as a versatile offensive lineman who played multiple positions in college. He has experience playing right tackle and both guard positions, and showed during the Senior Bowl that he’s also capable of playing center.

Parham didn’t allow a single sack in 11 games and 545 pass protection snaps last season. The 40 sacks allowed by the Raiders last season were tied for the 11th most in the NFL.

NFL
