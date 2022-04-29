ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: The role of RIPK1 mediated cell death in acute on chronic liver failure

By Takayuki Kondo
The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. For the author Gautam Mehta one affiliation was omitted. The omitted affiliation is: The Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology, Foundation for Liver Research, London, UK. The original article has been corrected. These authors...

