Orange, CT

Two New Outdoor Plays Explore Truth-Telling on Land Domination, Resilience, and Climate Justice

yale.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn., April 29, 2022—The urgency of communicating critical information, the fallout of a pandemic, the long-lasting effects of climate change, land displacement, intergenerational trauma, and resilience are all themes tackled in the series “Crossing the Mountains: Art to Communicate Land Domination, Resilience, and Climate Justice across Divides.” The series...

schwarzman.yale.edu

People

