The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Friday!. Even with Florida in the midst of a “down” year and so-so at best in conference play, when the Gators traveled to Baton Rouge for a weekend series beginning on Friday, very few people probably predicted the ultimate outcome. LSU lit up the Gator pitching, knocking Elizabeth Hightower from the game and crushing both Hightower and reliever Haley Pittman. The Tigers collected seventeen hits in the game, outhit the Gators 17-2, and recorded a 9-1 run-rule victory.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO