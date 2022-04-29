ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Official Explains Marijuana And Second Amendment Lawsuit In Meeting With Gun Violence Prevention Activists

By Miami Standard News Staff
Cover picture for the articleFlorida agriculture commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried held a meeting with gun violence prevention activists on Thursday to address the lawsuit she recently filed against the Biden administration that seeks to protect Second Amendment rights for medical marijuana patients. And while some progressive advocates initially balked at...

