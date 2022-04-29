Public Hearing Notice: DEVELOPMENT PLAN 2020-2249, CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT-2020-2179 and CONDITIONAL

CITY OF MURRIETA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Murrieta on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562, to consider the following matter:

DEVELOPMENT PLAN 2020-2249, CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT-2020-2179 and CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT-2020-2248 (ASHDON DEVELOPMENT, INC.): The Project proposes a Development Plan for two separate uses on the same parcel, to develop a one-story, 10,000 square foot (sq. ft.) daycare / childcare building with an associated 12,510 square foot outdoor recreational area, and also a 4,260 square foot carwash building, with 27 outdoor vacuum stalls. The project requires Conditional Use Permits for the separate uses, daycare and carwash. The project site is located on a 2.3-acre parcel in the Regional Commercial (RC) zone located northwest of the intersection of Clinton Keith Road and McElwain Road (APN: 392-270-005). The project includes on-site parking for both uses, landscaping, two driveways for ingress/egress (Sierra Lane and McElwain Road), and associated on-site and off-site improvements.

Environmental Determination: The project is exempt under CEQA Guidelines Section 15332 – In-Fill Development, based on the following findings: The project is consistent with the applicable general plan designation and all applicable general plan policies as well as with applicable zoning designation (Regional Commercial) and regulations. The project occurs within the city limits on a site that is less than five (5) acres and is substantially surrounded by urban uses. The project site has no value as habitat for endangered, rare or threatened species. The project would not result in any significant effects relating to traffic noise, air quality, or water quality. The site can be adequately served by utilities and public services and is not on any hazardous substances list.

Any person may either submit written comments to the Planning Commission before the hearing or may appear and be heard before the Planning Commission at the time of the hearing. If you challenge the City’s action on this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to the public hearing. The environmental finding along with the proposed project application may be reviewed at the Planning Division Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and every other Friday from 8:30-4:00 p.m.

It is the intention of the City to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in all respects. Upon request, this Agenda will be made available in appropriate alternative formats to persons with disabilities. If you require modification, accommodation or special assistance to attend or participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk Department at (951) 461-4030 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting date. The 48-hour notification period will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.