Lacrosse Defeats Virginia Tech in ACC Quarterfinals

bceagles.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College lacrosse team held on for a 19-13 win over No. 7 seed Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals hosted by Notre Dame in South Bend. The Eagles are now 15-2 on the season, while they will face the winner of No....

