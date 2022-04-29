Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur; Grady A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Decatur and Grady Counties through 530 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whigham, or 9 miles southwest of Cairo, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cairo, Whigham, Climax, Vada, Akridge, Grady Co A/p, Capel, Elpino, Rocky Hill, Harrells Still, Calvary, Reno, Princes Still, Peoples Still, Spence, Amsterdam, Nickleville and Darsey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
