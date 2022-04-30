ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick man charged with possessing child porn

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now The Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Street, as seen from the roof of the Patrick Center. Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man is being held without bail after he was charged with 20 counts related to child pornography.

Torez Weedon, 36, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child porn and 10 counts of possessing child porn with intent to promote and distribute, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

There was no defense attorney listed for Weedon in online court records as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s office detectives executed a search and seizure warrant Wednesday in the 1400 block of Wheyfield Drive in Frederick. Weedon was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Online court records indicate he lived in that block.

The sheriff’s office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December 2021, the release said. The investigation reportedly found that Weedon downloaded images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material and child exploitation.

“Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when these files are shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their sexual abuse is viewed,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.

Weedon was ordered held without bail at a hearing Thursday, online court records indicated. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 26.

— Mary Grace Keller

