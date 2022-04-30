ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines day care shut down after man charged with marijuana possession

By Kayla James
 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested at a day care earlier this month for drug-related offenses, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

David Lee was arrested on April 22. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

That day care, located on Southeast Eighth Court, has been shut down.

The arrest left parents wondering how drugs got into a place meant for children.

The few people in the area KCCI spoke with said they have no idea what's going on, nor could they remember seeing anything suspicious.

Court documents show officers found drugs inside the residence on April 22. Thirteen bags filled with marijuana, empty packaging and a digital scale were found.

That led investigators to believe those involved did plan to deliver marijuana.

According to the Department of Human Services Child Care Client Portal, the address is linked to a registered day care.

Lee is not listed as the day care provider. KCCI spoke to the provider over the phone Friday night. She tells us Lee is her brother. The woman went on to say the drugs were not hers, claiming she was baffled when they were found. She says she loves the kids she watches and would never put them in harm's way.

KCCI reached out to the Iowa Department of Human Services to see the status of the day care. A spokesperson told us they learned of the allegation back on April 22. DHS continues to evaluate the complaint.

#Day Care#Marijuana#Southeast Eighth Court#Dhs
