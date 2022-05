Click here to read the full article. The Vatican will debut a NFT gallery so that audiences around the world can view the art, manuscripts, and other objects held in its collection. The project is a collaboration between Sensorium, a VR company, and Humanity 2.0, a Vatican-led nonprofit that is working toward “human flourishing,” according to its website. Humanity 2.0 is chaired by Father Philip Larrey, a unique presence in the Holy See. Father Larrey is the Chair of Logic and Epistemology at the Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican, the Dean of the philosophy department, and the author of a couple...

VISUAL ART ・ 8 HOURS AGO