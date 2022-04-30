ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

New FCPS superintendent tours Frederick High, New Market Middle

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOAZu_0fOl9bm000

Cheryl Dyson walked purposefully through Frederick High School on Friday, poking her head into classrooms along the way.

In one, a group of English-learner students answered quiz show-style questions as pop music played. In another, an agriculture teacher watched as her students cradled five-week-old kittens, which they’d been trained to care for as part of a class project.

“This is what I hope to do a few times a week in my superintendency,” Dyson said as she walked away, her footsteps echoing through the hall.

Dyson toured Frederick High and New Market Middle School on Friday, the first two school visits since her appointment was announced. The Frederick County Board of Education earlier this week voted unanimously to appoint Dyson, currently a high-level administrator in Montgomery County, as Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent.

Once Dyson officially starts the job July 1, she said, she’d prioritize frequent trips to schools around the county.

“It’s just important for people to see me in the building, so they can talk to me,” she said. “That’s how you build trust. That’s how you build relationships.”

Frederick High Principal David Franceschina led Dyson through the building, which was completed in 2017 and is the county’s newest high school facility. He introduced Dyson to employees he met along the way, stopping to chat with the lead custodian, the guidance counselor, the librarian and others.

One by one, staffers would shake Dyson’s hand and, in one way or another, welcome her to Frederick County.

A few students approached the new superintendent, too, their interest piqued by the cadre of central office staff and news cameras that followed her.

“It’s like the president’s here or something,” one student said as Dyson rounded the corner and entered the cafeteria.

Franceschina told Dyson plenty about the school’s LYNX program, which stands for Linking Youth to New Experiences. Now in its fifth year, the program focuses on taking students on off-campus trips to explore career possibilities in a variety of industries, as well as bringing speakers and mentors into the school.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of these kids and this building,” Franceschina said. “So this is fun for me. I get to show this stuff off.”

As she prepared to leave the school, Dyson said in-person conversations like the ones she had Friday would be a key part of her management style.

“You can’t do it from an office,” Dyson said. “You have to be out there where people are.”

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Teacher Turns Elementary School Gym into Rave: WATCH

Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds. TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Market, MD
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick, MD
Education
WVNS

Special Report: Signs of homelessness in students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–When many people think of homelessness, they think of someone living on the street or going in and out of homeless shelters. However, homelessness can go further than not having a place to live.  In March of 2021, The Hope Center at Temple University conducted a survey of nearly 200,000 students attending colleges […]
HOMELESS
The 74

Embracing the ‘Tough Conversation’: Teacher of the Year Finalists Speak Out On ‘Divisive’ History, Students’ Mental Health and Why Educators Are Not Superheroes

April 19 Update: The Council of Chief State School Officers named Kurt Russell the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. About 40 students at Oberlin Senior High School won’t be taking courses on Black history, race and gender oppression this fall — not because they’ve been canceled due to conservative opposition, but because Kurt Russell […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcps#Cafeteria#Highschool#Frederick High School
WDTN

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial local after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended […]
RELIGION
The Frederick News-Post

FCC seeking applicants for music scholarship program

Frederick Community College is offering music scholarships to school-aged children. The Shields Music Scholarship Awards allow children ages 6 through 14 to take lessons in piano, woodwinds, brass, strings, guitar, percussion, and voice from FCC music department faculty members. The college has offered the program since 2000. “This unique opportunity...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Is Joining Dozens Of Other School Districts In Suing A Vape Company

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the largest school districts in Maryland is cracking down on vape company Juul Labs.    Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday it is suing the maker of vaping products, alleging the company is marketing to children and putting their health at risk.    The school system’s attorney, Phil Federico, says this lawsuit is about protecting the students who say the epidemic of vaping has created “this whole generation of young people who are now addicted to nicotine.”    Anne Arundel County Public Schools is joining dozens of other school districts in suing Juul Labs, including Chicago, with Federico’s law firm...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Speakers call for Frederick County to maintain current property tax rate

Some Frederick County residents on Tuesday called on the County Council to maintain the current property tax rate. The county’s proposed real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — has remained the same since 2014. That’s when the last Board of County Commissioners voted for the rate before the shift to a charter form of government, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Cemetery preservation workshop launches in Frederick

Christian Eckstein was a saloon keeper, father of six and a German immigrant. He lived with his wife, Elizabeth, on North Market Street in Frederick. No one in the group of preservation enthusiasts surrounding his grave Saturday afternoon knew his story until they lifted up Eckstein’s headstone in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The effort marked the launch of nonprofit Preservation Maryland’s statewide cemetery preservation program. Workshops will be held in numerous counties over the next year, funded by the Rural Maryland Council.
FREDERICK, MD
The Conversation U.S.

Disruptive kindergartners are likely to be bullied later in elementary school

Kindergartners who act out, disrupt classrooms, get angry and argue with their teachers are especially likely to be bullied once they reach third, fourth and fifth grade, our research group has found. We continue to investigate bullying in U.S. elementary schools, but our initial findings indicate that the odds that disruptive kindergartners will be shoved, pushed or hit, teased or called names, left out, and have lies told about them are roughly twice as high as for kindergartners who do not act out in classrooms. We observed this in analyses accounting for many other risk factors. Our findings are consistent with,...
EDUCATION
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
263
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy