New FCPS superintendent tours Frederick High, New Market Middle

Cheryl Dyson walked purposefully through Frederick High School on Friday, poking her head into classrooms along the way.

In one, a group of English-learner students answered quiz show-style questions as pop music played. In another, an agriculture teacher watched as her students cradled five-week-old kittens, which they’d been trained to care for as part of a class project.

“This is what I hope to do a few times a week in my superintendency,” Dyson said as she walked away, her footsteps echoing through the hall.

Dyson toured Frederick High and New Market Middle School on Friday, the first two school visits since her appointment was announced. The Frederick County Board of Education earlier this week voted unanimously to appoint Dyson, currently a high-level administrator in Montgomery County, as Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent.

Once Dyson officially starts the job July 1, she said, she’d prioritize frequent trips to schools around the county.

“It’s just important for people to see me in the building, so they can talk to me,” she said. “That’s how you build trust. That’s how you build relationships.”

Frederick High Principal David Franceschina led Dyson through the building, which was completed in 2017 and is the county’s newest high school facility. He introduced Dyson to employees he met along the way, stopping to chat with the lead custodian, the guidance counselor, the librarian and others.

One by one, staffers would shake Dyson’s hand and, in one way or another, welcome her to Frederick County.

A few students approached the new superintendent, too, their interest piqued by the cadre of central office staff and news cameras that followed her.

“It’s like the president’s here or something,” one student said as Dyson rounded the corner and entered the cafeteria.

Franceschina told Dyson plenty about the school’s LYNX program, which stands for Linking Youth to New Experiences. Now in its fifth year, the program focuses on taking students on off-campus trips to explore career possibilities in a variety of industries, as well as bringing speakers and mentors into the school.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of these kids and this building,” Franceschina said. “So this is fun for me. I get to show this stuff off.”

As she prepared to leave the school, Dyson said in-person conversations like the ones she had Friday would be a key part of her management style.

“You can’t do it from an office,” Dyson said. “You have to be out there where people are.”