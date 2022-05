It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and there couldn't be a better time to celebrate educators around the U.S. Educators do so much for children and adult students, and most of us wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for them. Many people depend on at least a high school degree to pursue their careers. Teacher Appreciation Week is from May 2–6. Here are some of the freebies and perks educators can enjoy during their special week.

RETAIL ・ 4 HOURS AGO