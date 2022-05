HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Harrison Endycott was not ever sure he would win in the United States, or ever win again for that matter. The 25-year-old Australian last won in 2016, when he was still an amateur, and Endycott described much of his roughly five-year professional career as “frustrating” multiple times this week. All those frustrations were put to rest Sunday at The Ledges, as Endycott closed out a five-stroke victory at the Huntsville Championship with an even-par 70, capping the final round by draining an 11-footer for birdie on the 72nd hole to finish at 16-under par.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO