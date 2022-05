ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 in January and they now have won the NFL draft. The Bulldogs, powered by the nation's top-scoring defense, set a record this weekend for players from one school selected in a seven-round draft. Georgia, when cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight end John FitzPatrick were taken with back-to-back picks in the sixth round (Nos. 212 and 213 overall), finished with 15 players selected in this year's draft.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO