BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State picked up its fourth win in five games with a sweep over Wayne State on Friday in softball. The Bulldogs won the first game, 3-2, and the second game, 12-0. Big Rapids native Josie Prince drove in the game-winning run with a 2-RBI single to left field in the fifth inning in the first game to give the Bulldogs the lead.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO