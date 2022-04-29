QAC To Fill a Vacancy on the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board

Our run-away, ravenously-spending federal government has Nevada and American businesses in their sights with a proposed big new tax, levied not just on their revenue, but on the value of their unsold assets. This proposed federal asset tax could hinder investment and new job creation. Hardworking Nevadans need Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and others of our Nevada Washington, D.C. delegation to vocally oppose its inclusion in President Biden’s FY2023 budget plan.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO