ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

QAC To Fill a Vacancy on the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board

qac.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQAC To Fill a Vacancy on the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board. The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are looking for volunteers to fill a recent vacancy for an alternate member of...

www.qac.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Centreville, MD
Government
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
The Richmond Observer

IRS: What someone should do if they missed the April deadline to file and pay taxes

WASHINGTON — The federal income tax deadline has passed for most individual taxpayers. However, some haven't filed their 2021 tax returns or paid their tax due. Some people may choose not to file a tax return because they didn't earn enough money to be required to file. Generally, they won't receive a penalty if they are owed a refund. However, they may miss out on receiving a refund.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Assessment#Qac#The County Commissioners#N Liberty Street
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a portion of the Gunpowder North Trail in memory of Jim Gracie, trout fisherman and stream restoration advocate who died in 2020. A ceremony at Gunpowder Falls State Park was attended by his wife, Jane Gracie, numerous current and former state officials, and others in the fishing and conservation communities. A … Continue reading "Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist" The post Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Elko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Proposed federal asset tax would be terrible for Nevada and America

Our run-away, ravenously-spending federal government has Nevada and American businesses in their sights with a proposed big new tax, levied not just on their revenue, but on the value of their unsold assets. This proposed federal asset tax could hinder investment and new job creation. Hardworking Nevadans need Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and others of our Nevada Washington, D.C. delegation to vocally oppose its inclusion in President Biden’s FY2023 budget plan.
NEVADA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s financial connections pose conflict problems

ANNAPOLIS — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has a cannabis conundrum. In 2018, Moore was awarded more than $1.6 million in stocks in a marijuana company that does extensive business in Maryland and served on its board while a candidate. His connection to Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries (GTI), one of the largest cannabis companies in […] The post Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s financial connections pose conflict problems appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy