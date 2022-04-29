QAC To Fill a Vacancy on the Property Tax Assessment Appeals Board

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a portion of the Gunpowder North Trail in memory of Jim Gracie, trout fisherman and stream restoration advocate who died in 2020. A ceremony at Gunpowder Falls State Park was attended by his wife, Jane Gracie, numerous current and former state officials, and others in the fishing and conservation communities. A …
