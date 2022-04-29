ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

H-E-B issues voluntary recall for Two Bite brownies

12newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS, USA — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall for two of its bakery products and is pulling the affected items from store shelves. The Texas-based grocery chain issued a voluntary recall Friday for H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (12oz) and H-E-B...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

