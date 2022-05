Click here to read the full article. “George Michael Freedom Uncut” has received a moving new trailer ahead of the film’s global release on June 22. Narrated and co-directed by Michael, the documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the singer. In the trailer, Michael can be heard talking about his feelings on early fame, “I can’t really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be. I remember thinking I really don’t know if I’ll ever do this again.” Watch the trailer below. The doc provides a look at his private and public persona as cameras followed him around during the turbulent...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO