Texas Frightmare Weekend brings ‘scream’-worthy guests to Dallas horror convention

By Preston Barta – Film Critic
 2 days ago
Texas Frightmare Weekend hosts celebrity appearances, autograph signings, screenings, exclusive parties and horror memorabilia vendors from all over the country. The event features the rising talents of many Texas “Frightmakers” in screenings, panel discussions and Q&A’s. Images courtesy of Texas Frightmare Weekend. Graphic by Preston Barta.

Dallas-Fort Worth horror fans, assemble!

One of the largest horror conventions in the nation is happening this weekend (Apr. 29-May 1) in our own backyard, and it’s bringing in actors and filmmakers from popular franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

So, vacuum up all your couch pennies, locate your Halloween costumes, and have a scary-good time at Texas Frightmare Weekend!

Texas Frightmare Weekend, happening Apr.29-May 1, is bringing together the cast of 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' to celebrate its 35th anniversary and meet with fans. Courtesy of Texas Frightmare Weekend.

When? This Friday, from 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? It’s located at the Hyatt Regency at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Parking is free for all attendees in the hotel parking garage and Terminal C parking garage. But finding a good parking spot could be a challenge. The garages can be a bit tricky to navigate – and considering the talent that’s coming in, you can bet that you’re going to do some long searching or a lot of walking.

Tickets? Act very quickly! As of this article’s publishing, online ticket sales are currently still open. They were closed Wednesday evening, but were reopened on Thursday. According to a comment left on the Facebook page, they will be closing online sales soon. This means tickets will only be available at the door, while supplies last.

I do not know how many they will have at the door or typically do. However, Saturday tends to be their busiest day. So, if you don’t plan to buy a weekend pass, Sunday might be the day to go. (Check the schedule of events on their website or download the app to make sure the guest(s) you’re eager to see will be there on the day you plan to attend.)

Weekend Pass - $75

Friday Pass - $40

Saturday Pass - $45

Sunday Pass - $35

Kids 12 and under are free with adult supervision.

The stars of 'Scream' (1996) to reunite this weekend at Texas Frightmare Weekend to meet with fans, sign autographs and take photos.

Guests of honor? There are simply too many talents to list, but here are a few notable names that may grease your excitement:

  • Robert Englund, a.k.a. Freddy Krueger, and many others in the Dream Warriors cast (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year).
  • Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, and Jamie Kennedy of Scream
  • Also celebrating its 35th is The Monster Squad, and actors like Andre Gower and Duncan Regehr will be there
  • Brad Dourif, a.k.a. Chucky of the Child’s Play franchise
  • Devon Sawa of Final Destination, Idle Hands and Casper
  • Carl Weathers of Rocky, Predator and The Mandalorian
  • and Lance Henriksen, a.k.a. that milky robot from Aliens

For all other information, including will-call, photo ops, and autograph prices, visit texasfrightmareweekend.com. You’ll find the entire list of guests, FAQs, and updates. Have a bloody one!

