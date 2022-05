For much of the latter half of the 20th century, residents of Great Britain could travel to the quiet medieval city of Salisbury to enjoy a free vacation—provided that they were willing to be infected with a virus. These were the days of the U.K.’s Common Cold Unit, a research body that infected volunteers with cold viruses to better understand how the viruses worked and develop treatments for them. It was through one of these “human challenge trials,” or HCTs, that researchers identified the first human coronavirus in 1965. “People were used to going off on a flu camp,” says Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London. “It wasn’t a foreign concept.”

