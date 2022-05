The head of Cumberland County Schools is asking the county to provide the school system with an additional $5.1 million in the next fiscal year. Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. presented his recommended budget to the Board of Education's budget and finance committee Thursday. The budget seeks $88.2 million in local funding from the county Board of Commissioners, which is 6.2% higher than the current year.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO