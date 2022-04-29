ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Winds stay breezy, gusty into Saturday morning

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt7dY_0fOk89Ip00

DENVER (KDVR) — Spring weather is here in Colorado, with gusty winds, high fire danger and thunderstorms all happening on Friday.

The storms popped up around 11:30 a.m. bringing rain, small hail, lightning, and strong winds to parts of the northern Front Range and northeast Denver.

The storms passed right over Denver International Airport, Denver’s official measuring site for the city. The sensor measured .05 inches of rain, officially knocking out April 2022 as the driest on record for Denver.

Evacuations lifted following grass fire in Arvada

The monthly total is now at .06 inches for Denver, which will end as the third driest on record. Scattered showers and storms will continue on the eastern plains Friday afternoon with a dry rest of the evening on the Front Range.

The main weather impact for the rest of Friday will be gusty winds and high fire danger. A wind gust of 82 mph was recorded in Broomfield Friday afternoon.

Denver is under a Fire Weather Warning through 7 p.m. Winds will stay breezy to gusty into Saturday morning before relaxing Saturday afternoon. It will still be breezy at times on Saturday, just not as windy as Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGjvZ_0fOk89Ip00

Much needed moisture and fire danger relief will move in as rain showers and storms late Sunday and Monday. These showers will cool high temperatures into the mid-50s on Monday.

There will be more chances for showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Weather Warning#Thunderstorms#Kdvr
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Chicago

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles...
LAS VEGAS, NM
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s ‘Little Hawaii’ is a Magical Woodsy Paradise

Nestled in the lush forest of Telluride, Colorado, sits a tropical escape known by locals as "Little Hawaii." Hikers who are willing to make the 2.5-mile trek to get there are rewarded with an incredible sight, featuring cascading waterfalls and a lagoon surrounded by rocky crags. To visit this natural...
International Business Times

Wildfires Widespread In Parched U.S. Southwest

An unusually large number of wildfires burned across the U.S. Southwest on Friday as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation to raise concerns the region faced a harsh burning year. "New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and that is abnormal for...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy