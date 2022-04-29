Winds stay breezy, gusty into Saturday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — Spring weather is here in Colorado, with gusty winds, high fire danger and thunderstorms all happening on Friday.

The storms popped up around 11:30 a.m. bringing rain, small hail, lightning, and strong winds to parts of the northern Front Range and northeast Denver.

The storms passed right over Denver International Airport, Denver’s official measuring site for the city. The sensor measured .05 inches of rain, officially knocking out April 2022 as the driest on record for Denver.

The monthly total is now at .06 inches for Denver, which will end as the third driest on record. Scattered showers and storms will continue on the eastern plains Friday afternoon with a dry rest of the evening on the Front Range.

The main weather impact for the rest of Friday will be gusty winds and high fire danger. A wind gust of 82 mph was recorded in Broomfield Friday afternoon.

Denver is under a Fire Weather Warning through 7 p.m. Winds will stay breezy to gusty into Saturday morning before relaxing Saturday afternoon. It will still be breezy at times on Saturday, just not as windy as Friday.

Much needed moisture and fire danger relief will move in as rain showers and storms late Sunday and Monday. These showers will cool high temperatures into the mid-50s on Monday.

There will be more chances for showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.

