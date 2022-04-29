ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Knights get 5-3 softball win over Clinton

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

DUBLIN — The Lady Knights made it two straight over the Lady Dark Horses of Clinton on Friday, earning a 5-3 SAC-7 win at home.

Jessalynn Vendrick belted a solo home run to lead West Bladen’s six-hit attack and Rylee Chadwick survived a rough first inning while striking out nine to earn the win in the circle.

Clinton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, fueled by a pair of West Bladen errors.

But Kylie Durden led off the home half of the first with a double to left-center for the Lady Knights and scored on an RBI double to center by Chadwick. After an out. Chadwick scored on an RBI groundout by Kaitlynn Brisson to knot things up at 2-2.

After a scoreless second, the Lady Knights put two more on the board when Durden reached on a fielder’s choice, Chadwick singled and Madison Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt just ahead of a fly ball to right by Brisson that was misplayed and brought both runners home for a 4-2 edge.

Neither team threatened until the sixth inning when the Lady Dark Horses plated a run behind a walk and two bunts to pull within 4-3, but the rally ended there.

Vendrick slugged the solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to give West Bladen the 5-3 win.

At the plate for West Bladen, Chadwick was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI; Vendrick was 2-for-3 with a home run, stolen base and RBI; Durden was 1-for-3 with a double; and Mackenzie Singletary was 1-for-2.

In the circle, Chadwick gave up four hits, two walks and fanned the nine hitters.

The win improved West Bladen to 10-11 overall and 9-3 in the conference. The Lady Knights will host West Columbus on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a non-conference game.

SOCCER

For the second straight match, the Lady Knights had no answers for Clinton’s high-powered attack and stingy defense.

The Lady Dark Horses shut out visiting West Bladen, 10-0, on Friday in just one half of play, thanks to hat tricks by junior A.P. Sinclair and sophomore Kenzy Yang.

The loss dropped West Bladen to 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the conference. The Lady Knights were scheduled to travel to Burgaw for a non-conference match against Pender on Monday and a non-conference match at East Columbus on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Clinton used a nine-run fifth inning to put away visiting West Bladen, 12-2, in a SAC-7 game on Friday.

The Dark Horses went up 3-0 in the first inning, but the Knights closed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the second, one coming on an RBI by Alex Strange.

After a scoreless third and fourth inning, Clinton exploded for the nine runs to end the game on the mercy rule in the fifth.

Alex Brisson and Brycen Blackmon had the lone hits for the Knights. Both were singles.

On the hill, four West Bladen pitchers — Brisson, Bryley Williams, Harrison Carr and Garrett Dunham — combined to give up five hits, 10 earned runs, nine walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

With the loss, West Bladen falls to 6-14 overall and 1-11 in the conference. The Knights will host West Columbus in a non-conference game on Thursday.

