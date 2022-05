Upon it’s release Tuesday, City Manager Mark Washington said the new $597 million fiscal year 2023 preliminary city budget will “usher in a new era of progress.”. “Our dedicated workforce stands ready to usher in a new era of progress that will drive Grand Rapids toward our vision of being an equitable, welcoming, innovative and collaborative city with a robust economy, safe and healthy community, and the opportunity for a high quality of life for all,” said Washington. “We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation across our entire organization.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO