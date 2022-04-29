Ray County Sheriff’s Office Lead Investigations Unit confirms remains found in wooded area

MARSHALL – Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins wants the public to be aware of a scam in the area. Mullins says three businesses contacted the sheriff’s department Thursday to report a situation in which a caller asks to speak with a manager. The managers are told they have a warrant for missing jury duty, and are threatened with arrest to comply with instructions. The caller will try to get personal information and will instruct buy a GreenDot Reload card, put $450 on the card, which they will need to scan into the warrant system at the sheriff’s office to post their bond. All three businesses were called from the same number of 660-324-9814.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO