ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

2023 Teacher of the Year Announced for SCOE’s Schools

scoe.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Jordan likes to get his hands dirty at work. Unlike most teachers, his classroom is filled with bags of potting soil and gardening tools. As the Nursery and Landscape Instructor for the Sustainable Environments Learning Academy at Leo A. Palmiter Jr./Sr. High School, dirt is a part of his daily...

www.scoe.net

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
WVNS

Special Report: Signs of homelessness in students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–When many people think of homelessness, they think of someone living on the street or going in and out of homeless shelters. However, homelessness can go further than not having a place to live.  In March of 2021, The Hope Center at Temple University conducted a survey of nearly 200,000 students attending colleges […]
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Nursery
CBS New York

Long Beach School District: 4th grader suddenly dies at baseball game

NEW YORK -- Counselors will be on hand Monday at schools in the Long Island town of Long Beach after a fourth-grade student died suddenly at a baseball game.According to a Facebook post by Long Beach Public Schools, the student Lazar LaPenna from East Elementary School passed away on Friday.The cause of death was not revealed.The district said all of its schools have a crisis intervention team trained to help students, parents, and personnel at difficult times. 
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS Sacramento

Placer High Teacher On Administrative Leave As District Investigates Tip Left In Anonymous Online Portal

AUBURN (CBS13) – A Placer High teacher has been placed on admirative leave as officials investigate a concern left in the school’s anonymous online tip portal. In a message sent to families, Principal Randy Ittner says they got the tip on Wednesday. The exact nature of the concern has not been detailed, but the district has placed the teacher on administrative leave for the investigation. “PHS and the District take every concern, complaint or allegation seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment,” Ittner wrote. Students are being encouraged to contact school administrators if they feel they have experienced conduct that violates district policies.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS Chicago

Taft High School art teacher Jennifer Trejo wins Golden Apple Award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teachers can make a huge difference in a child's life, but they don't always get the recognition they deserve.On Monday, a northwest side high school art teacher was surprised with the Golden Apple Award."We are so proud of you. We are so proud of Taft High School and everything you've done to make our neighborhood high school the best high school in CPS and the best in the state," said Illinois State Senator Robert Martwick (D-10.)"It's incredibly overwhelming, and like there's so many amazing teachers, just to get nominated is a huge deal."Art teacher Jennifer Trejo thought she...
CHICAGO, IL
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy