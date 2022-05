Garrett Wilson can forever call himself a first-round NFL draft pick. He was the first Buckeye off the board on Thursday night as the No. 10 overall pick to the New York Jets. It was no doubt a lifelong dream come true for himself, and in some ways, his parents living vicariously through him as well. Wilson will forever be remembered as one of the best Ohio State receivers of all time and for good reason. He is one of the most dynamic OSU receivers to ever don the scarlet and gray.

