King County Moved to “Medium” Covid Alert Level

By Joseph Peha
 3 days ago

On Monday, Public Health of Seattle-King County announced that levels of COVID-19 are increasing in our community and have crossed the threshold into the federal Centers for Disease Control’s “Medium” level, akin to a yellow traffic light. Cases are trending up among all ages, but the most cases are occurring in young adults aged 18-29. Dr. Duchin, King County’s Health Officer, says:

Because hospitalizations and deaths remain low, Public Health is not putting any mandates into place at this time. But COVID-19 risk is clearly increasing for individuals and for our community. Public Health recommends we use this information to lower our own risk and those around us by increasing our protection.

To limit spread of COVID-19, they recommend layered prevention measures:

Denim Day

I was proud to present a proclamation declaring April 27th as Seattle Denim Day to members of the Seattle Women’s Commission at Tuesday’s Council meeting. Denim Day was founded to call attention to misconceptions about rape and sexual assault. It was created after the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction. The justices decided that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.

Denim Day coincided with the Legislative Department’s first official day back in the office (although I missed the official photo while attending an Alliance for Gun Responsibility event, unfortunately!). I’m happy to say that many of us wore jeans in solidarity, and to educate others that there is never an invitation to rape.

I especially appreciate the Seattle Women’s Commission for bringing forward this proclamation every year. This year, Commissioners Tana Yasu, Sarah Liu, and Ophelia Parker accepted the proclamation and shared their reflections. And I want to thank my Council colleagues and staff, advocates, providers, the Human Services Department, and everyone who has worked so hard to ensure survivor and prevention services are well funded by the City of Seattle.

On Tuesday morning, my Public Safety & Human Services committee heard a presentation from the Human Services Department about their investments in gender-based violence. It’s important to recognize the $12 million the City provides annually for batterer intervention, legal assistance, mobile advocacy, flexible client assistance, outreach, education, prevention, shelter and transitional housing. But it’s not enough and we must do more.

PayUp Public Hearing – May 5

My committee will be holding a public hearing on CB 120294, also known as PayUp. This legislation has been heard in committee a number of times, most recently on April 12 (here is the Central Staff presentation and memo) and April 26 (here’s Central Staff’s memo for possible changes to the legislation).

There is significant public interest in this policy and therefore we’ve scheduled a special meeting to hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 5 beginning at 2 p.m.

To testify, please sign-up to receive my committee agendas here and when the agenda is published there will be a link to sign-up to testify.

For additional information about PayUp, please visit our website which goes into detail about the background of the issues, what the proposal is, our stakeholder engagement, and links to current media coverage.

May Day Junction-to-Junction Cleanup

Join your neighbors this Sunday, May 1 between 10am and 1pm in a Junction-to-Junction clean-up on California Avenue.

Additional information and how to sign-up here. There are three meeting locations:

  • Admiral Junction 3000 California Ave SW
  • Alaska Junction SW Alaska St &, California Ave SW
  • Morgan Junction Park 6413 California Ave SW

If you want to participate, but are unable to join this weekend, the city if hosting a Day of Service on May 21st, click here for more information.

Need Help with Your Utility Bills?

Seattle City Light (electricity) and Seattle Public Utilities (water/sewer/garbage) understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for some of their customers to afford utility services. They offer short- and long-term payment plans and bill assistance programs to help you get caught up and stay current on your utility bills.

Learn more online at seattle.gov/UtilityBillHelp or by calling (206) 684-3000 (interpretation services available).

