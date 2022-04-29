ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Torrey Snow Program: Yuripzy Morgan on Student Loan Forgiveness

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Yuripzy Morgan joined the Torrey Snow Program to discuss the president’s consideration...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans

April 19 (UPI) -- Student loans of at least 40,000 borrowers will be canceled immediately under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Department of Education said on Tuesday. Several thousand borrowers with older loans will also receive forgiveness through income-driven repayment and more than 3.6 million borrowers will receive...
EDUCATION
Complex

Biden Announces Plans to Expand Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program, Benefitting Millions of Borrowers

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced plans to reform and expand its student loan forgiveness and income-based repayment programs. As the Department of Education’s press release states, the changes will benefit over 3.6 million student loan recipients. According to Federal Student Aid, these forthcoming changes will also result in immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 people under the current Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The Department of Education noted it had many failures in the handling of its student loan program, and did not sufficiently support borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#College#Torrey Snow Program
Fox News

Biden thinks student loan borrowers deserve a blank check from taxpayers

The Biden administration is trying once again to save its tanking poll numbers by writing a blank check to student loan borrowers using Americans’ pocketbooks. Nearly every pandemic relief program has expired as the economy, which the president repeatedly touts as growing at the fastest pace in four decades, recovers and COVID restrictions move further into the rearview mirror.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Elite Daily

Wait, This New Student Debt Forgiveness Policy Change Is Huge

At this point, pretty much everyone knows affording a college education in the United States means going into crippling debt for many people. According to 2021 statistics from the Federal Reserve, nearly 50 million people carry student loan debt, with borrowers owing an average of over $30,000 each. However, things may get a whole lot better for at least 40,000 borrowers, thanks to some changes in the Department of Education (DOE) that could result in immediate student loan cancellation: This new student debt forgiveness policy could have a huge impact, and here’s how it may affect you.
COLLEGES
CBS Minnesota

Biden: 40,000 Borrowers Could Have Student Loans Dismissed, Aid For 3.6 Million More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tiffany Calhoun and her husband have been chipping away at $70,000 of student loans for over a decade. Right now they pay $400 a month. “It feels like it’s one thing that’s never going away,” Calhoun said. “I definitely think something needs to be done.” According to the Education Data Initiative, more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt with loans topping more than $1.7 trillion. This week the Department of Education says it will be taking two major steps to address what it calls historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs. A review found some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FingerLakes1.com

Who can make student loan forgiveness official?

President Biden has presented the idea as midterms approach. However, the administration has leaked loan forgiveness plans before and not followed through. Student debt cancellation has been put back on the agenda for Democrats. This could be because they are seeking support for the upcoming midterm elections. How it will happen is still up for debate. Read more about it here.
COLLEGES
The Penny Hoarder

Great Lakes Student Loan Services Review 2022: Pros & Cons

Great Lakes Educational Loan Services is a student loan servicer that handles both private and federal student loans. A loan servicer doesn’t lend the money. Instead, these organizations handle the administrative aspects of the loan for the lender. In practice, that means you deal with Great Lakes (and make...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Student loan forgiveness is 'up to the White House,' Federal Student Aid COO says

As President Joe Biden moves closer to canceling some student loan debt, the top federal student loan official said any forgiveness by the president would be additive to other reforms taking place. "That's a decision that the White House will make," Federal Student Aid (FSA) Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy