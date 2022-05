Jefferson City, Mo – The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting for the new Salt Creek Bridge on the Katy Trail located on the 181.4 mile marker just over two miles northwest of Rocheport. The ribbon-cutting will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6 where attendees are encouraged to use a bicycle on the trail. Parking is located at the Davisdale Conservation Area just west of the project.

