27 Sitcom Moments That Were Shockingly Dark
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the unexpectedly dark sitcom moments that shocked them. Here are some of the best responses:
🚨 Warning: Spoilers ahead!!! 🚨
Note: Some of the following contain mentions of suicide, sexual assault, pedophilia, racism, and other sensitive topics.
1. First, on 8 Simple Rules , when Paul unexpectedly died.
Here's the full scene:
2. On Scrubs , when Dr. Cox realized that Ben had actually died.
Here's the full scene:
3. On The Golden Girls , when Rose found out she might have HIV/AIDS.
Here's the full scene:
4. On Black-ish , when Rainbow experienced a life-threatening pregnancy complication, leading to her giving birth prematurely.
Here's the trailer for the episode ("Sprinkles," Season 3, Episode 24):
5. On Boy Meets World , when Shawn nearly joined a cult, and then Mr. Turner got into a motorcycle accident — all in the same episode.
Here's the full scene:
6. When Marshall's dad died of a heart attack on How I Met Your Mother .
Here's the full scene:
7. On All in the Family , when a man pretending to be a police officer snuck into the house and assaulted Edith, leaving her traumatized.
Here's the full scene:
8. On Modern Family, when Claire went to all of Alex's classes and finally understood why she was so overwhelmed.
Here's the full scene:
9. On Mom , when Jodi overdosed and died.
Here's the full scene:
10. On Boy Meets World , when Shawn's dad died.
Here's the full scene:
11. On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when Will's dad left him again.
Here's the full scene:
12. On Superstore, when Mateo was arrested and then deported.
Here's the full scene:
13. On Smart Guy, when T.J. and Melissa met a guy on the internet who turned out to be a pedophile.
Here's the full scene:
14. On The Golden Girls, when Sophia's friend Martha revealed that she was planning on killing herself.
Here's the full scene:
15. On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Terry was a victim of racial profiling in his own neighborhood.
Here's the full scene:
16. On Diff'rent Strokes, when a bike store owner tried to take advantage of Arnold and his friends, who were literal children.
Here's the full scene:
17. On Boy Meets World, when Cory's mom gave birth prematurely and it was unknown if the baby would survive.
Here's the full scene:
18. On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Rosa had to respond to an active shooter situation.
Here's the full scene:
19. On The Facts of Life, when one of Blair's classmates killed herself.
Here's the full scene:
20. On All in the Family, when Gloria had a miscarriage.
Here's the full scene:
21. On Boy Meets World, when Topanga's professor made inappropriate sexual advances toward her.
22. On Full House, when D.J. tried to starve herself to lose weight for a pool party.
Here's the full scene:
23. On Growing Pains, when Carol's boyfriend drove drunk and died.
Here's the full scene:
24. On Friends, when Monica and Chandler found out that they were unable to have kids.
Here's the full scene:
25. On That's So Raven, when Raven had a vision that the store owner wouldn't hire her because she's Black.
I can't find the scene on YouTube, but you can stream the full episode, "True Colors" (Season 3, Episode 10), on Disney+.
26. On Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , when Rebecca attempted suicide on the plane.
Here's the full scene:
27. And finally, that utterly devastating M*A*S*H* finale:
Here's the full scene:
