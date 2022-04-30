ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

27 Sitcom Moments That Were Shockingly Dark

By Kelly Martinez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twEzO_0fOij1Jr00

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the unexpectedly dark sitcom moments that shocked them. Here are some of the best responses:

🚨 Warning: Spoilers ahead!!! 🚨

Note: Some of the following contain mentions of suicide, sexual assault, pedophilia, racism, and other sensitive topics.

1. First, on 8 Simple Rules , when Paul unexpectedly died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQFdH_0fOij1Jr00

(The character's death was written into the show after the actor, John Ritter, died in real life.)

"That episode broke me."

katerumtruffle

ABC

Here's the full scene:

2. On Scrubs , when Dr. Cox realized that Ben had actually died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18T0hf_0fOij1Jr00

"'Where do you think we are?' gets me every time."

hermannjingo

ABC

Here's the full scene:

3. On The Golden Girls , when Rose found out she might have HIV/AIDS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQyHY_0fOij1Jr00

"It showed how terrified Rose was and the stigma around it. Also, Blanche gave an amazing speech about how it isn't a 'bad person's disease.'"

nattyiscool

NBC

Here's the full scene:

4. On Black-ish , when Rainbow experienced a life-threatening pregnancy complication, leading to her giving birth prematurely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3Wjc_0fOij1Jr00

"The episode means a lot to me. Everything about the way the show handles the whole thing is so, so right, and so gut-wrenching. It's painful to watch, but I am so grateful that they made the episode."

fennip

ABC

Here's the trailer for the episode ("Sprinkles," Season 3, Episode 24):

5. On Boy Meets World , when Shawn nearly joined a cult, and then Mr. Turner got into a motorcycle accident — all in the same episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVGQm_0fOij1Jr00

"That scene in the hospital with Shawn begging Mr. Turner to stay makes me ugly cry every single time."

rebelyell98

ABC

Here's the full scene:

6. When Marshall's dad died of a heart attack on How I Met Your Mother .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9dTM_0fOij1Jr00

"Marshall’s dad dying on How I Met Your Mother destroyed me."

getupkitten

CBS

Here's the full scene:

7. On All in the Family , when a man pretending to be a police officer snuck into the house and assaulted Edith, leaving her traumatized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nEHU_0fOij1Jr00

lisamarieewing

CBS

Here's the full scene:

8. On Modern Family, when Claire went to all of Alex's classes and finally understood why she was so overwhelmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQZoB_0fOij1Jr00

"It made me so happy to see that they didn't treat her anxiety as the butt of a joke, and that they showed that it's important for parents to try and understand what their kids are going through!"

fillionfan4002

ABC

Here's the full scene:

9. On Mom , when Jodi overdosed and died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWeAQ_0fOij1Jr00

"That show tackled a lot of hard topics, but that episode is very sad."

kelseyr494ca6f4d

CBS

Here's the full scene:

10. On Boy Meets World , when Shawn's dad died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNWYR_0fOij1Jr00

"The ‘life lessons’ were rough, and I skip those episodes now."

sf4581

ABC

Here's the full scene:

11. On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when Will's dad left him again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ud8e8_0fOij1Jr00

"It was gut-wrenching when Will asked, 'how come he don't want me?' Just heartbreaking."

visionaryghost74

"That was one of the first moments on a sitcom that made me cry. I was really young, but had a biological father who wasn’t in my life. I spent a year sending him letters and hand-drawn pictures several days a week, and got nothing in response. I was devastated and hated him for a long time. The first time this episode aired, I cried. I cried because I felt what Will was saying, and I understood those feelings and emotions, and how disappointing it is for a nine-year-old who just wanted a relationship with someone who should have been there from the start."

imbatmom2

ABC

Here's the full scene:

12. On Superstore, when Mateo was arrested and then deported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9hc2_0fOij1Jr00

"Not only was that whole episode hard to watch, but it was so well written — from Dina realizing she failed him, to Cheyenne and Amy doing anything to help him, to the ICE truck driving away from the store. It was crushing."

g_bernie

NBC

Here's the full scene:

13. On Smart Guy, when T.J. and Melissa met a guy on the internet who turned out to be a pedophile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjmay_0fOij1Jr00

samanthanc821

The WB

Here's the full scene:

14. On The Golden Girls, when Sophia's friend Martha revealed that she was planning on killing herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flufK_0fOij1Jr00

"The episode really makes you wonder how many older people, who feel helpless and not in control of their own bodies, feel this way."

goldengirlsfan

NBC

Here's the full scene:

15. On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Terry was a victim of racial profiling in his own neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWWNK_0fOij1Jr00

murrays3

NBC

Here's the full scene:

16. On Diff'rent Strokes, when a bike store owner tried to take advantage of Arnold and his friends, who were literal children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9EST_0fOij1Jr00

corahippiecraft

ABC

Here's the full scene:

17. On Boy Meets World, when Cory's mom gave birth prematurely and it was unknown if the baby would survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49phZs_0fOij1Jr00

colleend9

ABC

Here's the full scene:

18. On Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Rosa had to respond to an active shooter situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sn7kX_0fOij1Jr00

"I was on the verge of tears and practically held my breath for the entire episode."

sophie_molly

NBC

Here's the full scene:

19. On The Facts of Life, when one of Blair's classmates killed herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhVTq_0fOij1Jr00

"The speech Mrs. Garret gave at the end was heartbreaking."

stephanih4345b5dfd

NBC

Here's the full scene:

20. On All in the Family, when Gloria had a miscarriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Gx13_0fOij1Jr00

"It’s still somewhat taboo to talk about that on a sitcom even now, but it was unprecedented in the '70s. It didn’t shy away from exploring all the feelings of grief and guilt that the Bunkers were feeling."

hailcthulhu

CBS

Here's the full scene:

21. On Boy Meets World, when Topanga's professor made inappropriate sexual advances toward her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QO9A3_0fOij1Jr00

jennieyfriends

ABC

22. On Full House, when D.J. tried to starve herself to lose weight for a pool party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CGnk_0fOij1Jr00

"That episode aired in 1990 and is still relevant today."

egc26

ABC

Here's the full scene:

23. On Growing Pains, when Carol's boyfriend drove drunk and died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmNEk_0fOij1Jr00

shawnnag2

ABC

Here's the full scene:

24. On Friends, when Monica and Chandler found out that they were unable to have kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFpVK_0fOij1Jr00

msjsa

NBC

Here's the full scene:

25. On That's So Raven, when Raven had a vision that the store owner wouldn't hire her because she's Black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rM5fT_0fOij1Jr00

"It was the most powerful TV episode I ever saw as a child."

cherylzimberg

Disney

I can't find the scene on YouTube, but you can stream the full episode, "True Colors" (Season 3, Episode 10), on Disney+.

26. On Crazy Ex-Girlfriend , when Rebecca attempted suicide on the plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsqVf_0fOij1Jr00

"The show dealt with a lot of mental health issues, that episode was so heavy compared to the show's usually upbeat tone."

p46bf3ddf0

The CW

Here's the full scene:

27. And finally, that utterly devastating M*A*S*H* finale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCLUD_0fOij1Jr00

ashcsaw

CBS

Here's the full scene:

Which one of these shocked you the most? Got a moment that deserves to be on this list? Tell us in the comments.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Comments / 0

