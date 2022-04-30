27 Sitcom Moments That Were Shockingly Dark

"It was gut-wrenching when Will asked, 'how come he don't want me?' Just heartbreaking."

— visionaryghost74

"That was one of the first moments on a sitcom that made me cry. I was really young, but had a biological father who wasn’t in my life. I spent a year sending him letters and hand-drawn pictures several days a week, and got nothing in response. I was devastated and hated him for a long time. The first time this episode aired, I cried. I cried because I felt what Will was saying, and I understood those feelings and emotions, and how disappointing it is for a nine-year-old who just wanted a relationship with someone who should have been there from the start."

— imbatmom2