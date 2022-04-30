ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charity worried about effect of towing costs on low-income families

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Buy Now Ken Oldham, the president and CEO of the United Way of Frederick County Staff file photo by Bill Green

The United Way of Frederick County is looking into whether low-income families and residents are being targeted by predatory towing companies, the organization’s CEO told Frederick’s aldermen Wednesday.

The United Way has received several reports of towing companies using “spotters” to target vehicles in private lots who may be visiting family members or have parking passes improperly displayed, President and CEO Ken Oldham told the aldermen at a work session Wednesday.

Oldham said his organization is particularly concerned about the impact that improper towing fees have on people and families under the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) threshold, part of the 37% of households in the county that need financial assistance.

The United Way has just started gathering information on the issue and data can be hard to find, but it has received five anecdotal reports of predatory towing, Oldham said.

He said he’s not talking about people parked in handicapped spots or on snow emergency routes during a winter storm.

One person at an apartment complex in the city had a family member visit for about 15 minutes, and had to pay $75 to have his car unhooked from a truck that had come to tow it, Oldham told the aldermen.

Another person they spoke with had a placard on their dashboard rather than hanging from their rear-view mirror as required, and had to pay more than $200 to get their car back.

Oldham acknowledged that while both drivers may have been parked improperly, he’s concerned about the methods used to report them.

The city already has an ordinance that prohibits spotting, Alderman Kelly Russell said.

Maryland has outlawed spotting since 2012, said Charles Parrish, the co-chairman of the legislative subcommittee for the Towing Recovery Professionals of Maryland, an industry advocacy group, and the resident agent and operations manager for a Baltimore towing service.

“Spotting is not part [of] nor accepted by any and all reputable companies nor our association members, and I am not aware of any members doing this illegal act,” Parrish wrote in an email.

Spotting involves a third party, someone other than the property owner and the tow truck driver, and “is illegal anywhere in Maryland and any citizen that was subject to it should report it immediately to the authorities or the consumer protection division depending on their jurisdiction,” Parrish wrote.

He distinguished it from predatory towing, when a truck driver sits somewhere and waits for violations to occur, which is also illegal.

“Nobody should be able just to sit and watch,” he wrote.

Either state or local laws regulate how tow truck companies get their business, and his association’s bylaws include a code of ethics, he wrote.

The association also provides education for drivers and companies on issues from paperwork to the operation of equipment, he wrote.

Oldham asked the aldermen to review the city’s current laws on towing and make sure they’re enforced, have signs about parking and towing in English and Spanish, create a “towing Bill of Rights” with clear language that is easy for people to understand, and make towing records and contracts between property owners and towing companies public.

Alderman Derek Shackelford asked whether Oldham had talked about the issue with property owners.

Often, owners will call and report vehicles on their property that are parked improperly, Shackelford said.

Oldham said he suspects that residential towing is fairly common, but a property owner can have a vehicle towed without it being predatory.

The problem comes when a towing company pays someone to mark specific vehicles for towing, he said.

Shackelford said he doesn’t want to suggest that all tow companies act improperly, and wants to talk with members of the industry for suggestions.

He was supportive of the idea of a bill of rights and bilingual signage.

Russell said she once worked as a towing company dispatcher and there’s a “probability” that people are getting paid to watch private lots.

From towing companies and property owners to groups like Oldham’s, a lot of people can participate in further discussions on the issue, she said.

Some of Oldham’s suggestions may be easier than they think, said Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.

For ALICE families, towing costs can make a vast difference in their lives, she said.

She sees bilingual signage as “a no-brainer.”

But the city doesn’t have the resources to put a police officer in every community where illegal spotting is likely happening, she said.

“Proving [spotting] is a different story” than suspecting it’s happening, she said.

