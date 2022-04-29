ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Community Corner Interview: Wood Robinson from Mipso at Graves Mountain Music Festival

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha spoke with Wood Robinson, bassist of Mipso. The band is playing two...

Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Keith Emerson's grandson play the first piece of music he ever wrote

You can watch a brand new video below of Ethan Emerson, the grandson of Emerson, Lake & Palmer legend Keith Emerson, playing Quatermass Boogie Woogie, the very first piece of music Keith wrote in 1956, aged just 12-years old. He's also playing it on Keith's old Steinway piano. The video...
MUSIC
#Mountain
loudersound.com

How a song written in Texas by Buddy Holly's guitarist became a UK punk classic

There’s a gathering thrub of drums. An anticipatory pick scrape. Then that deathless guitar riff, as urgent and insistent as a fire alarm. For those who heard it first on The Clash’s 1979 EP The Cost Of Living, I Fought The Law surely could only have been forged in the crucible of British punk. But for anyone who leaned in and listened, Joe Strummer’s opening line betrayed the song’s true provenance: ‘Breaking rocks in the hot sun.’
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Yoga
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
The Boot

Smith & Yarn Team Up With Rissi Palmer for Moving Anthem ‘Never Be Alone’ [PREMIERE]

Portland-based, award-winning talents Aaron Nigel Smith and Andy Furgeson have teamed up for a unique, family friendly new project. Under the moniker of Smith & Yarn, the pair are set to release their first collaborative album on April 29, which includes an array of special guests. Their anthemic, heartfelt track "Never Be Alone," which The Boot is excited to exclusively premiere today, features stunning guest vocals from Rissi Palmer.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church To Release Fan Club Exclusive ‘&’ Album To The General Public

Nearly a year ago, Eric Church debuted one of the most ambitious and comprehensive projects of his entire career, Heart & Soul. The record was a groundbreaking one for Chief, as every single song was recorded during a month-long stay up in the mountains. Writing in the mornings and recorded by night, Eric and company emerged from that retreat with a triple album ready to go. Titled Heart & Soul, the “&” part of the record was a fan club exclusive, […] The post Eric Church To Release Fan Club Exclusive ‘&’ Album To The General Public first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

CCR ‘Travelin’ Band’ Documentary Boasts Previously Unseen Footage

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Cutting Edge Media Music Cuts Slate Partnership Deal With Asbury Park Pictures

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Cutting Edge Media Music has inked a slate partnership deal with Asbury Park Pictures, which will see it fund five of the company’s films, in exchange for the corresponding original music publishing rights. Cutting Edge’s latest deal comes on the heels of its successful, multi-year slate partnership deal with Thunder Road, of which Asbury Park is an expansion launched by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. The first films under CEMM’s new deal with Asbury Park Pictures are Sophia Banks’ action-thriller Black Site, starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney, which will be released via Redbox...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
MTV

Girlpool, A Band Defined By The Unity Of Two, Invite Collaboration

In the eight years the Los Angeles band Girlpool have been around, the project has taken friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad from their teenage years into adulthood, and through the far corners of genre and sound. The spare, folk-inspired tracks on the duo’s 2015 debut album Before the World Was Big merged with dreamy pop melodies and indie-rock riffs as they continued to mature and experiment. Four years later, the introspective writing on the melancholy collection What Chaos Is Imaginary showcased the duo’s sensitive, insightful views of growing up and the world around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Wilco Announce Double Album Cruel Country Out Next Month — Hear “Falling Apart (Right Now)”

Do people really talk about Wilco as a country band anymore? I know they used to be lumped into the whole alt-country thing, but it feels like — nearly three decades into their tenure, and especially after experimental triumphs like 2002’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and 2004’s A Ghost Is Born — they’re viewed more like a rootsy indie-rock jam band or something. I rarely see the “C word” deployed to describe them anymore, though they of course do make twangy songs from time to time. Maybe that has something to do with the band’s decision to, at this late date, record a country double LP.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Flea ‘Didn’t See a Lot’ of Rick Rubin During RHCP Sessions

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said he’d barely had any direct contact with producer Rick Rubin while they worked on the band's latest album, Unlimited Love. The bassist’s comments were published soon after Geezer Butler expressed dissatisfaction with Rubin’s famously eccentric approach to producing Black Sabbath’s final album, 13, calling it “ridiculous” and “mad.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

DIIV Announce Oshin 10th Anniversary Expanded Reissue

DIIV have announced a 10th anniversary expanded reissue of their 2012 debut Oshin. It’s out August 19 via Captured Tracks. The reissue features demos, two live versions, and a previously unreleased track called “Yuk.” It comes with a booklet featuring photos, reflections from the band, and liner notes written by Pitchfork contributor Shaad D’Souza.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Graham Coxon and Elinor Dougal’s The Waeve announce second London show

Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall‘s new project The WAEVE have announced a second London show, due to high demand. The former Blur guitarist-turned-solo star and the former Pipettes member-turned-Mark Ronson collaborator previously shared details of an intimate launch show at The Lexington set for May 4. Following that...
MUSIC

