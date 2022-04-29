Peacemakers launches new housing organization

“In my circle, I’ll be the first,” Priscillia Duncan said with a mixture of pride and excitement about the opportunity to become a first-time homeowner.

Duncan is a resident of the South Rocky Mount community and a participant in the Homeownership Program operated by Peacemakers.

“When my sons get out there into the world, I just want to have a place that they can always know is home,” Duncan said.

The Homeownership Program is part of Peacemakers’ Housing Development division. That division has seen a significant increase in activity in the last six months, and that growth has necessitated organizational changes.

“The growth is fantastic, truly incredible,” Peacemakers Executive Director Jesse Lewis said. “But it becomes challenging to manage that growth while overseeing all the other programs and initiatives we have here.”

To facilitate the growth, the Peacemakers’ Board of Directors recently made the decision to spin off the Housing Development division as a separate nonprofit entity called Building Shalom Inc., and asked Peacemakers Deputy Director Lemanuel Williams to move to the new organization and serve as its executive director.

“To be at the center of this transformative work and see the impact it is having on the lives of individual families is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Williams said. “There is something really special, really beautiful happening here.”

Building Shalom will continue to work with Peacemakers as well as other public and private entities to help improve the quality of housing in South Rocky Mount and surrounding areas.

“We are getting great support from churches, companies and organizations around the Twin Counties who are excited about working together to create better opportunities for our neighbors. It has been so encouraging,” Williams said.

Building Shalom also will continue the Homeownership Program in which Duncan participates.

“When you talk about strategically attacking long-term, chronic poverty, increasing the percentage of homeowners in the neighborhood has to be one of the core pillars,” Williams said. “A home is not just a place to be — it’s an asset that represents accumulated wealth, and that wealth can be transferred to future generations.”

Lewis added that creating the new organization will allow Peacemakers to become more focused on its work in the area of education.

“That has always been the area about which I am personally most passionate, and I believe you’ll see a new level of effectiveness because of the reorganization,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what God has in store for both Peacemakers and Building Shalom over the next five years.”

Peacemakers is a Christian nonprofit organization serving South Rocky Mount and surrounding areas with a mission to empower members of the community with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead successful and sustainable lives.

For more information, call 252-212-5044 or visit rockymountpeacemakers.org.