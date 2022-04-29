ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fire Station 9 Welcomes New Tulip Tree In Celebration Of Arbor Day

City of Madison Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire Station 9 is celebrating a new tree planted in their yard today in honor of Arbor Day. Members of the Sunset Garden Club came together to donate a tulip tree that now stands on the Regent Street side of the firehouse. On...

cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Tree Talk: 4 tips for planting trees

(Family Features) Trees are virtually everywhere you turn, from your own backyard to nearby parks and forests where you enjoy hiking. They provide shade and beauty, and some even bear fruit. Beyond all the immediate benefits, you may be surprised to discover trees are also a critical key to the future.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
The Independent

New dawn for lawns as people mow less and boost wildlife, charity says

Gardeners are embracing wilder lawns in a shift that is good news for plants and wildlife, charity Plantlife said ahead of its annual “No Mow May” campaign.Plantlife is encouraging people to leave the lawnmower in the shed for May and to mow less and at different lengths and frequencies through the summer to create a mosaic of habitats that benefit wildflowers, bees and other insects.As part of its campaign, it encourages gardeners to take part in an “every flower counts” citizen science survey in the last week of May to see what is growing in the nation’s lawns.The survey allows...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Volunteers#Tree#Tulip#The Sunset Garden Club#Plant America
BBC

Gardeners urged to let lawns go wild to boost nature

Gardeners are being encouraged to let their lawns grow wild in May as part of a campaign to promote biodiversity. Conservation charity Plantlife is urging people to leave their lawnmowers in the shed for a month and to let wild flowers grow instead. It is also asking people to count...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
marthastewart.com

These 21 Decorative Flower Pots and Planters Will Make Your Plants Pop

Whether you're into ceramic pots, brass bases, or a particular color scheme, there's something here for every avid gardener. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bringing home new plants...
GARDENING
MinnPost

Appreciating the spectacular, hot-headed skunk cabbage

The calendar says we’re officially into spring, but below-average temps have kept the leaping greenly spirits of spring at bay. A walk in the woods will remind you of that. When the bright veil of snow lifts, the land remains in a sooty ‘fifty shades of brown’ death grip. If you see color, it’s usually litter — someone’s windblown candy wrapper, or a foil birthday balloon that escaped and crash-landed in these woods.
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

No Mow May: Gardeners Encouraged to Not Cut Lawns for Local Plants and Insects

According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Greenhouse lighting

There are so many options on the market for greenhouse lighting. Today, I will be discussing which greenhouse lights I prefer to use and tell you why. Initially, I thought I had to spend a lot of money on greenhouse lighting. So I purchased more expensive UFO lights, 4000 watt grow lights and dual head, gooseneck designed grow lights. Each of those works well to a degree. However, later I stumbled on some other LED lights that I have had a lot better luck with for growing vegetable plants, house plants, and fruit trees inside.
buckinghamshirelive.com

The Spring walk scattered with bluebells perfect for bank holiday weekend

As another bank holiday weekend is on the cards, we are all looking forward to spending some time in nature by getting out from under our desks and going outside. Going for a walk isn't only refreshing but it can be rewarding too as you have entertained and exercised yourself or the family.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy