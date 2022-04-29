ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

What's New in the Outlet Mall

oregoncoast.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a place you could spend a lot of time. It has a coastal Anthropologie vibe has a wide variety of home decor, accent furniture, bedding, kitchenware, bath essentials, and so much more. They also have keepsakes for kids and boutique items for your pet! This family-owned business opened its...

www.oregoncoast.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln City, OR
Local
Oregon Business
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
People

Macy's Massive Friends and Family Sale Is an Endless Parade of Deals — and Prices Are Up to 70% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Black Friday is still several months away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait that long to shop your favorite items at low prices. Macy's just dropped thousands of incredible deals as part of its Friends and Family Sale that are just as good — we're talking up to 70 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Jewelry#Art
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Friends & Family Sale: The 15 Best Deals Starting at $27

Pause everything that you're doing and get your credit card at the ready, because Coach Outlet is hosting an unmissable Friends & Family sale that features deals of up to 70% off site-wide — plus an additional 15% off already discounted styles. And nope, that's not a typo — the sale is actually just that good.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Walmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Walmart and Kmart are shutting stores while dollar stores are adding locations, signaling what might lie ahead for the American economy. Walmart Walmart will exit a few stores on April 22, and The Marketplace at Factoria’s store closure in the Bellevue, Wash. area will terminate 147 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filing. Stores in Louisville, Ky. and Greater Cincinnati are also set to close on Earth Day. Walmart declined to comment on the closures and any other store exits this year. It routinely closes select underperforming stores each year. One...
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Digital Trends

It’s official: Prime Day 2022 is happening in July

In a news release reporting 2022 first quarter results, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will occur in July, going back to the original yearly timing for the mega-sales event. Amazon did not reveal the specific days in July for this Prime Day 2022 nor how many days the event...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy