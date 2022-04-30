ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Man arrested for covering license plate, evading Holland Tunnel tolls

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQr0K_0fOi3EJM00

One man's attempt to save some money at the tolls will end up costing him a lot more.

The man used a device to cover his rear license plate, and passed through the cashless toll lane at the Holland Tunnel.

It happened on Friday morning, and police were able to take Sean Nicholas Seagers, 31, of North Bergen into custody.

He is now facing several charges.

ALSO READ | 2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at New Jersey White Castle

Anthony Johnson has more after a maintenance worker and employee were burned at an explosion at a White Castle in New Jersey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 5

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Driver’s James Bond device fails to evade NJ toll

Don’t say he didn’t give it the old college try. Port Authority Police say they caught a driver trying to avoid paying a toll at the Holland Tunnel on Friday morning. James Bond would approve. Law enforcement says Sean Nicholas Seagers, 31 of North Bergen, used a spy device that lowered a black covering over his rear license plate at the press of a button.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Holland Tunnel#License Plate
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Paterson Police Officers Being Investigated After They Dropped Off Missing New Jersey Man

On February 2, 2022, the Paterson Police Department received a phone call about a disturbance at a local bodega on Union Avenue. Officers responded and detained 41-year-old Felix "Joey" DeJesus. Felix, who lives in Haledon, was intoxicated, and the officers dropped him off near Westside Park in Paterson, New Jersey. Felix has not been seen or heard from since.
PATERSON, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy