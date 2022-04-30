Man arrested for covering license plate, evading Holland Tunnel tolls
One man's attempt to save some money at the tolls will end up costing him a lot more. The man used a device to cover his rear license plate, and passed through the cashless toll lane at the Holland Tunnel. It happened on Friday morning, and police were able to take Sean Nicholas Seagers, 31, of North Bergen into custody. He is now facing several charges. ALSO READ | 2 suffer burns in explosion, fire at New Jersey White Castle
