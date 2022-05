PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral is opening its annual Food Festival today in Oakland.The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary. They have a variety of delicious food - including the traditional baklava and even French fries with a Greek twist. In addition, they have music, dancing, and a celebration of Greek heritage. It runs form May 1-7. For more information on hours and a menu of food, click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO