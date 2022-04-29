ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Paul McCartney reunited on stage ‘with John Lennon’ in first live gig for three years

By Howell Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZU8I_0fOhxbSR00

PAUL McCartney used documentary footage of his Beatles bandmate John Lennon on his return to the stage for the first time post-lockdown.

The music legend, 79, “duetted” with the late star, killed in 1980, on a big screen for I’ve Got A Feeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIGTh_0fOhxbSR00
Paul McCartney sang alongside a video of fellow Beatles legend John Lennon, who was killed in 1980 Credit: supplied

The track featured in the band’s rooftop gig in London in 1969 which was the climax to Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back.

Sir Paul, on his Got Back tour, told the crowd in Spokane, Washington: “Peter Jackson said, ‘I can pull John’s voice out if you’d like me to’.”

He played other classics on his first gig since 2019, including Hey Jude, and ended by bringing out a Ukrainian flag.

He headlines Glastonbury in June, just a week after his 80th birthday.

Lennon was shot and killed by crazed fan Mark David Chapman outside the singer's New York City apartment building on December 8, 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2EBL_0fOhxbSR00
Paul McCartney is warming up to headline Glastonbury later this year Credit: Rex

Comments / 1

Related
Effingham Radio

Flashback: Lennon & McCartney’s Final Meeting

It was 46 years ago Sunday (April 24th, 1976) that John Lennon and Paul McCartney last saw each other. Over the course of the previous two years, relations between the two chief Beatles had warmed considerably, with the pair spending time together both in Los Angeles and in Manhattan. Prior to returning to Yoko Ono after their infamous 14-month separation, in early 1975, Lennon was planning to travel to New Orleans to record with McCartney, who was then working on Wings' Venus And Mars album. Paul and Linda McCartney had last visited the Lennon's at their apartment in the Dakota apartments around Christmas, 1975.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Shocker: John Lennon Not Fan of THIS King of Rock and Roll’s Song

Elvis Presley received hate comments from John Lennon due to one of his songs' lyrics and beat, but a single proved to The Beatles' member that everyone else could love him. Throughout Presley's active years as a musician, he managed to break and create several records that made him outshine other singers. Some of these were Most Hit Singles On US Chart, Most Weeks On UK Singles Chart, Most US No. 1 Albums By A Male Solo Artist, Most RIAA Certificates Held By A Single Artist, and Most Fan Clubs, to name a few.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: The Beatles

The Beatles went through several names before landing on the one that would grant them iconic status. From the Black Jacks to the Quarry Men, several versions of the name came before the band. So, why The Beatles? Why name a band after a much-despised little creature? While its origins are much argued about among Beatles fans, the theories have led to the same result: The Beatles were just feeling “pun-ny.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Mark David Chapman
Person
John Lennon
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album is Done

Ozzy Osbourne says he's completed work on his new album, and that details will be revealed in the near future. “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” Osbourne said in a social media post, which included a new picture by veteran photographer Ross Halfin. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

How to see Backstreet Boys, Train, Josh Groban and more for just $25 this summer

Times are tough, so here’s some good news: Concert promoter Live Nation is bringing back its $25 ticket promotion for this summer. Starting May 4 through May 10, you can buy tickets for tons of top acts for just 25 bucks each. Among the participating artists are Backstreet Boys, Train, Josh Groban, Shawn Mendes, OneRepublic, Goo Goo Dolls, New Kids on the Block, Maren Morris, Shania Twain, Hanson, John Legend, Norah Jones and even select dates for Rod Stewart‘s Las Vegas residency. Over 3,700 shows in all are part of the promotion.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Ukrainian#Glastonbury
Variety

Watch ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ Trailer, Where the Late Singer Talks About the Pressures of Fame

Click here to read the full article. “George Michael Freedom Uncut” has received a moving new trailer ahead of the film’s global release on June 22. Narrated and co-directed by Michael, the documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the singer. In the trailer, Michael can be heard talking about his feelings on early fame, “I can’t really explain how overwhelming that kind of hysteria can be. I remember thinking I really don’t know if I’ll ever do this again.” Watch the trailer below. The doc provides a look at his private and public persona as cameras followed him around during the turbulent...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
loudersound.com

Ann Wilson's one-in-a-million voice still soars on her best solo album yet

There are plenty of rock singers still going in their seventies, but only a few who can still hit the notes as they did in their youth. Among that rare breed are Sammy Hagar, now 74, who sounded great on his 2021 tour with The Circle; Klaus Meine, 73, who rolls back the years on the new Scorpions album Rock Believer; and Ann Wilson, a mere 71, whose voice still has all the power and beauty that lit up every classic Heart song in the 70s and 80s, from hard rock ball-breaker Barracuda to supreme power ballad Alone.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
412K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy