ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Bursting for the loo makes you more likely to tell the truth

By Nick McDermott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BURSTING for a wee makes people more honest, say boffins.

They quizzed 200 men and women going into and exiting a public loo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahoxL_0fOhxOB600
Bursting for the toilet makes you more likely to tell the truth, says a survey Credit: Getty

Each was asked how badly they wanted to go, then asked to complete a dice test that measures lying and cheating.

Those exiting the toilets completed the same test — and were found to cheat by 12 per cent more.

The discovery suggests banning trips to the loo during exams helps prevent cheating.

And scientists claim keeping people waiting for the bathroom before finalising a deal is good business practice.

Experts think the self-control needed by those with a full bladder to hold it in also reduces the impulse to lie.

Prof Gideon Yaniv, from Tel-Hai College in Israel, said people need to exert self-control to stop themselves gaining from dishonesty.

He added: “Thus, when you restrain your urge to go to the bathroom, your self-control efforts spill over to other behaviours you’re engaged in.

“Restraining the urge to urinate helps restrain ­dishonest behaviour when cheating opportunities arise at the same time.”

Experts claim their findings support banning people from freshening up — to prevent lying or other deceptive conduct.

They added: “Many universities forbid students from using the bathroom during written exams, suspecting that they might cheat or get outside help.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loo#Tel Hai College
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
The Fordham Observer

Let’s Talk About Doubt in Relationships

POV: You’re in a healthy, happy relationship, but you don’t feel comfortable announcing to all of social media that you’ve found your forever soulmate. As someone who spends a fair amount of time on TikTok, I have seen too many videos of people showing off their relationships. What started as cute couple videos that gave me hope of one day finding a happy queer relationship for myself quickly turned into constant comparison and competition.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
412K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy