Las Vegas, Nev. (April 29, 2022) -- Former Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Chad Muma was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 70th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night. Muma was the sixth pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. Muma becomes the eighth Cowboy selected in the NFL Draft in the past eight seasons since Craig Bohl took over as head coach at Wyoming.

