LAS VEGAS — The Cincinnati Bengals have selected North Dakota State offensive tackle Cordell Volson with the 136th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Volson is the first offensive selection of the draft for the Bengals, who went with defensive players in each of their first three selections. He is the first ever North Dakota State player to be drafted by Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO