PITTSBURGH (AP) — The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins had one last chance to put together a complete game and gain some confidence before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.The Penguins, losers of eight of their previous 12 games coming in, responded with a first-period blitz that carried them to a much-needed win.Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO