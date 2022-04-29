Why I'm running

It is with amazement and awe that I read the political ads. I remember when incumbents would brag about all the wonders they had achieved while in office. the challengers would say what they would do if elected. It appears now the only qualification that you need to run for office is " who's the best ass kisser." Can't we find someone in Idaho who knows what a legislator is supposed to do? Is this why nothing gets done? Gas prices are high because the legislators have allowed the oil companies to do this. Today in the news you can read about the huge payouts the oil companies are giving to their shareholders. When this happened before the legislators taxed the profits enough to bring down gas prices. Let's put blame where it belongs and hold "our" legislators to blame for their lack of leadership.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO