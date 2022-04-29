Why I'm running

So, a show of hands who’s voting Priscilla Giddings for Lieutenant Governor. You know, one of those popular ‘shoot from the hip’ maverick legislators proudly defending Idaho’s ‘Most Conservative State’ status. I’ve seen her campaign signs lining streets and adorning sundry lawns everywhere. I know if I was a card carrying republican I’d have no hesitation supporting Idaho’s potential 2nd in command. After all, why should her recent censure by her own party members even raise a doubt of her abilities to ensure the true freedoms all constitutionally minded Idahoans collectively demand. And why even consider her support of convicted rapist and disgraced former legislator Aaron von Ehlinger in outing his 19 year old accuser’s name and photo on social media shortly after the incident, a factor? Her bluster and Palinesque braggadocio can surely be appreciated. She may even get us more national headlines than McGeachin! And besides, why would any red-blooded republican male not appreciate such a vocal defender from a member of the fairer sex.
