Climate Action Committee Formed to Assess Next Steps Forward

​A Climate Action Plan Committee (CAP) has been established and will begin monthly meetings on Thursday, May 5, 2022. This Committee will review recommended strategies and guide the next steps for the implementation of Salem’s Climate Action Plan. This Plan includes 183 separate strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing community resiliency in Salem.

The CAP Committee will meet monthly, with the first meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and will be recorded. A livestream feed of this and future meetings will be accessible from the City’s Public Meetings YouTube Channel. Written comments may be directed to Heather Dimke at [email protected] or at 555 Liberty St. SE, Suite 325, Salem, Or, 97301. Comments for the first meeting need to be received by 5:00 p.m. on May 4.

Salem’s CAP is a long-term guide to reducing Salem's greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening the community’s ability to respond to climate change-related hazards. The need for this plan was first identified in Salem’s 2017 Strategic Plan, and it has been designed to address two Council-set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and becoming carbon neutral in Salem. Committee updates and agendas will be posted online.