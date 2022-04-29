Elizabethtown College Students and Professors Attend American Chemical Society Meeting

Topological theories have established a unique set of rules that govern the transport properties in a wide variety of wave-mechanical settings. In a marked departure from the established approaches that induce Floquet topological phases by specifically tailored discrete coupling protocols or helical lattice motions, we introduce a class of bimorphic Floquet topological insulators that leverage connective chains with periodically modulated on-site potentials to reveal rich topological features in the system. In exploring a 'chain-driven' generalization of the archetypical Floquet honeycomb lattice, we identify a rich phase structure that can host multiple non-trivial topological phases associated simultaneously with both Chern-type and anomalous chiral states. Experiments carried out in photonic waveguide lattices reveal a strongly confined helical edge state that, owing to its origin in bulk flat bands, can be set into motion in a topologically protected fashion, or halted at will, without compromising its adherence to individual lattice sites.

